New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of PIL seeking modification in the Delhi Government's order imposing a complete ban on storage, sale, and use of firecrackers during Diwali festival.

The Court adjourned the hearing to October 22.

The High Court adjourned the matter after taking note that the Supreme Court is already examining the related matter.

The petition filed by Rahul Sawariya and Tanveer, through advocates Gautam Jha, Pankaj Kumar and Shweta Jha, also sought direction from the respondent to consider 'graded regulations' instead of a complete ban on firecrackers during the festival.

According to the petition, the decision to ban all forms of firecrackers ahead of Diwali is 'arbitrary and unreasonable'.

The petitioner claimed that the decision is also excessive. (ANI)

