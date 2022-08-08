New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI)

The Delhi High Court has allowed a plea by a 70-year-old ill man, who is suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), to access a portable ultrasound machine at his home which is prohibited under law.

As per the petition, the senior citizen is suffering from a debilitating illness called PSP which attacks the brain and nerve cells, causing acute problems with balance, movement, vision, and speech, and is under domiciliary hospitalisation at his home, which is an arrangement akin to an ICU setting in tertiary care.

Petitioner Deepak Nirula challenged the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, and a notification of the Delhi government which prevents him from accessing a portable ultrasound machine that is required immediately to administer the prescribed medical treatment.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said the purpose of enacting the PNDT Act was to prevent the misuse of ultrasound machines for sex determination, however, in extraordinary circumstances, the courts can always make an exception on the use of the ultrasound machinery.

“The court prima facie finds that petitioner's right to life guaranteed by the Constitution of India would be violated if the provisions of the PNDT Act are interpreted in a manner that prevents him from accessing essential medical equipment,” the high court said.

It was informed that the man was diagnosed with Ataxia in 2013, which is characterised by 'poor muscle control that causes difficulty in walking, hand coordination, speech and swallowing, and though he was taken to a hospital to undergo the ultrasound procedure, in that process his condition deteriorated.

Since a home ICU has been set up for him under the advice of doctors, he cannot be taken to a Genetic Clinic/ Centre for an ultrasound for removing the infected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) line which has been inserted in his body, the plea said.

The high court was told that the man's daughter received a diagnostic report from a reputed pathological laboratory stating that the PICC line has been infected by a fungal organism/ infection called 'Candida Auris', which, as per the report, is resistant to all antibiotics and if the PICC line is not replaced immediately, it may have dire consequences to his already frail condition.

The man's counsel submitted that a portable ultrasound machine is available at the Genetic Clinic/ Centre at Fortis Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and the hospital is also agreeable to transporting the machine to the petitioner's residence.

Advocate T Singhdev appeared for the National Medical Commission.

The Delhi government counsel referred to the provisions of the PNDT Act which prevent the removal of an ultrasound machine.

The high court, however, said the legal provisions cited cannot be interpreted in such a manner to deprive the petitioner of a treatment that is urgently required as per the advice of the concerned doctors and any delay or failure would impede his treatment and may cause deterioration of his health.

It further said that “In a medical emergency case such as the one before us today, where a petitioner is genuinely not in a position to be transported to a location where the said machine is available, and where a procedure has been prescribed for a patient in domiciliary care, the afore-noted provisions of the PNDT Act and the Notification of the Government of NCT of Delhi, cannot come in his way”.

The court said it also merits noting that the rationale for the introduction of the prohibitory provisions in the PNDT Act was in the context of prevention of the social evil of pre-natal sex determination, which is very far removed from the facts of the instant case.

Providing the machine to the petitioner is clearly not in contravention of the objective promoted by the PNDT Act, it said.

The high court directed that the Director of the Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, to forthwith transport an ultrasound machine to the residence of the petitioner who shall bear all charges and cost of such transportation.

“Nevertheless, to ensure compliance with the provisions of the PNDT Act, Fortis Hospital is directed to ensure that the machine is used only for the treatment of the petitioner and for no other purpose whatsoever,” the court said.

Considering the fact that the situation faced by the petitioner can also be faced by others, the court said the questions of law urged here require further deliberation and listed the matter for hearing on September 7. PTI SKV

