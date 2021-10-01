New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has given a green signal to the Delhi Government to divert ration delivery to cardholders at doorsteps if there is no shortage in fair price shops.

The Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh modified its order on March 22, 2021.

"We, therefore, modify our order dated March 22, 2021, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) shall first issue communications to each of the fair price shop holders, informing them of the particulars of the ration cardholders, who have opted to receive their rations at their doorsteps and, only thereafter, the rations, to the extent that they are being supplied to such options, need not be supplied to the fair price shop holders," the Court said.

Senior Advocate K.V. Viswanathan, appearing for Delhi government, on instructions, has stated, and we take his statement on record, that beneficiaries under the PDS scheme, who opt for delivery of rations at their doorsteps, would have the option to once again opt-out and go back to the fair price shops for collection of their rations at any time.

"The GNCTD should publicize, for the benefit of the beneficiaries under the PDS scheme, the essential terms and conditions of this order," the bench said.

The Court listed the matter for further hearing on October 22.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh Delhi challenging the tenders issued towards implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.

Delhi Government has submitted that an overwhelming majority has opted for a supply of rations at their doorstep. Delhi Government submitted that it would, therefore, necessarily have to curtail the supplies to the members of the petitioner association to the extent the rations have to be supplied at the doorsteps as per the options called for by the GNCTD, as the petitioner cannot be given rations for distribution even in respect of those who have opted for the supply of rations at their doorsteps. (ANI)

