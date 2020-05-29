India News | HC Asks AAP Govt Not to Take Coercive Steps Against Pvt School over Fee Hike

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government not to take any coercive steps against a private school in relation to show cause notices issued to it for allegedly hiking fees and compelling parents to pay that along with arrears.

Justice Jayant Nath gave the direction while issuing notice to the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) on the plea by two branches to the school seeking to keep in abeyance the show cause notices of May 23 till the time Cyber Cell of Delhi Police completes its probe into authenticity of some e-mails allegedly sent by DoE to the school permitting it to hike fees.

Also Read | Bejan Daruwalla Dies: Political Leaders Condole Demise of Renowned Astrologer.

The court also asked the school's branches in south Delhi to file their reply to the show cause notices within one week from May 27.

It said if DoE proceeds with the matter and passes some order, "no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners" till the next date of hearing on June 8.

Also Read | Bejan Daruwalla Dies at 89 After Battling Coronavirus, Gujarat CM Condoles Demise of Astrologer.

The school's application against the show cause notices was filed in the main petition challenging DoE's April 22 finding that its two branches had illegally hiked fees and compelled parents to pay that along with arrears, and its recommendation to lodge an FIR against the management and seal the premises.

The main petition is also listed for hearing on June 8.

On May 19, while hearing the main petition, the court had directed the school not to collect from students any amount other than the tuition fees that too as per rates prevailing prior to October 31 last year.

It had also directed both the branches to pay salaries to staff and teachers at rates presently prevailing.

It had also asked the school management or officials to join the police investigation into authenticity of some e-mails sent to the branches allegedly by the DoE allowing them to hike their fees.

The DoE has lodged a complaint with police regarding the e-mails, the court noted and had directed the Cyber Cell to file a report with regard to genuineness of the e-mails.

The court had further directed the police that, meanwhile, no coercive steps be taken against the schools' management till the next date of hearing on June 8. PTI HMP SKV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)