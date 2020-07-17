New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to consider opening a window for two weeks to enable advocates, who are residents of the national capital, to register in Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme for medical and term insurance.

A bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh also asked the Delhi government to complete the financial bid before August 8, 2020, accept the tender, make payment to the successful bidder, and grant insurance policies to the lawyers, who have already been verified by the Bar Council of Delhi.

The High Court Court was hearing several petitions seeking medical and term insurance policy to advocates as promised by the Delhi government. The court, which was holding the hearing through video conferencing, listed the matter for further proceedings on August 28.

The Delhi government today also filed the status report and submitted that they had invited tenders and issued date for opening of tenders as July 10, 2020, however, for certain reasons, the corrigendum was issued.

Now the last date for submission of tenders is July 27, 2020, and for the opening of technical bid on July 28, 2020, and July 29, 2020, Delhi government said in the status report.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi also filed another petition yesterday for extension of time for registration of those advocates, who could not register up to April 19, 2020.

This petition also came up for hearing today before the court, which asked the respondent to consider opening a window for two weeks to enable the Advocates, who are residents of Delhi to enable them to register themselves.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman advocate KC Mittal said that it is a great achievement to provide insurance policy to the advocates for a sum of Rs five lakh for Mediclaim and Rs 10 lakh as term insurance. (ANI)

