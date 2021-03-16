Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed Faridabad's District and Sessions Judge to hold an inquiry into allegations of illegal detention and custodial torture of labour activist Shiv Kumar by Sonipat police.

The directions from the court of Justice Avneesh Jhingan came on a plea filed by Shiv Kumar's father.

In his plea, Shiv Kumar's father sought issuance of direction to transfer the investigations in three different FIRs registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Shiv Kumar to an independent agency.

The petitioner also pleaded for an independent inquiry into the alleged illegal detention and torture of Shiv Kumar.

The bench also directed the special investigation team constituted by the Haryana Police in Shiv Kumar's case to continue with the investigation, but shall not submit its final report without seeking permission from this court.

The case was adjourned for May 11 for submission of status report.

The court also directed all concerned parties to lend their full cooperation to the Faridabad Sessions Judge so that the inquiry report is submitted at the earliest.

Earlier last month, a medical examination of labour activist Shiv Kumar conducted by Chandigarh-based Government Medical College and Hospital has found some injuries, including two fractures, on his hand and foot and also broken nail beds of some of his toes.

Kumar, president of Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur.

Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12. Police had booked Shiv Kumar under various sections of the IPC in three different FIRs registered against him at police station Kundli at Sonipat.

Kumar is a co-accused with Naudeep Kaur in criminal cases registered by Sonipat police.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 19 had directed Superintendent, Sonipat Jail to get the medical examination of Kumar conducted by GMCH after Kumar's father alleged that his son was brutally tortured by Sonipat police.

According to 24-year-old Kumar, who provided information about his case to the five-member medical board of GMCH formed for his medical examination, he was picked up on January 16 from a protest site at Kundli and was taken to old Kacheri, Sonipat where the CI (police) staff assaulted him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)