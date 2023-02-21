Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a counter affidavit in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man from Medak district following allegations that he died of injuries due to "torture" by police during questioning in a theft case.

The wife of the deceased man filed a writ petition in the court alleging her husband Mohammad Qadeer was "beaten" by police during custody causing damage to his kidneys, leading to his death.

The counsel of the state government submitted before the court that it was not a custodial death. The court was informed that the state DGP has ordered an inquiry into the incident by an IGP-rank officer.

The court directed the state government to file a counter affidavit and posted the matter for next hearing after four weeks.

Qadeer, a daily-wage worker, who had two cases against him earlier, was brought to the police station for questioning after he was suspected in a theft case. He was let off on February 2 after his involvement was ruled out, police had said.

He was admitted to a hospital in Medak and was also treated at another hospital in Hyderabad and later shifted to a state-run hospital here where he passed away on February 17 while undergoing treatment, police earlier said.

Four policemen were suspended on February 19 over the death of the man.

