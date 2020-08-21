New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with cost of Rs 25,000, a plea challenging nomination of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for election as a member of the Delhi Waqf Board, saying he was not made a party in the matter despite all the allegations made against him in the petition.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the petition was not a PIL at all and was full of allegations against Khan who has not been joined as a party even though it was necessary.

"In view of the above, the petition is dismissed with costs of Rs 25,000," the bench said.

The plea was moved by one Mohd Tufail Khan, who claims to be a social worker, alleging that the Delhi government's decision to nominate the AAP MLA to be elected as a member of the Board was "illegal, arbitrary and biased".

The elections of the Board are scheduled to be held on August 25.

The petitioner had contended that the AAP leader was an accused in a case lodged by CBI on a complaint of corruption made in 2016 by the then Lt Governor of Delhi and was also accused by the CEO and a member of the Board in 2019 of having allegedly misappropriated waqf land worth thousands of crores.

Besides that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against the AAP leader by the Anti Corruption Branch, the petition has claimed.

In view of these corruption cases against him, the AAP MLA ought not to be nominated for being elected to the Board, the petition had contended.

