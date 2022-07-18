New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI)

The Delhi High Court Monday sought to know the stand of the Centre and Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on a plea by restaurateurs challenging recent guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically on food bills.

Justice Yashwant Varma asked the counsel for the Centre, through the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and CCPA to take instructions on the issue and listed the matter for further hearing on July 20.

The petition filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) challenged the CCPA's July 4 guidelines which barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically or by default in food bills.

The guidelines also stated what steps consumers can take in case of violation of the guidelines.

Besides NRAI, the other petitioners in the plea are the restaurant 'Teddy Boy', which is located at Connaught Place here, and its director Priyank Sukhija.

Seeking setting aside of the guidelines, the petitioners claimed that it was “arbitrary, untenable and ought to be quashed” as they have been issued without an appreciation of the facts and circumstances.

“Levy of service charge has been a standing practice in the hospitality industry for more than 80 years which is evident from the fact that the Supreme Court took notice of this concept way back in 1964…,” the petition, filed through advocates Nina Gupta and Ananya Marwah, said.

The plea said that in May, the Department of Consumer Affairs raised the issue of service charge and informed that a meeting would be conducted on June 2 where this issue would be discussed.

In the June meeting, the petitioner association reiterated its stand and submitted that service charge was a common and accepted practice throughout the world and pointed out that levy of service charge, when displayed on the menu or price list and informed to the customer in advance becomes an agreement between the parties and is not a violation under the law.

“However, without taking into consideration the facts mentioned by petitioner no. 1 (association), the Department of Consumer Affairs immediately after the meeting released a statement that it would soon come out with a robust framework to check this practice,” the plea said.

It contended that no law disallows restaurants to take service charge and in the absence of due authentication and promulgation of the guidelines, the contents cannot be treated as an order of the government.

“The levying of service charge has a socio-economic angle as well. The system of levying service charges ensures that there is a systematic and logical distribution of service charge collection amongst the employees and not just the employee serving the customer in the restaurant. This ensures that the benefit is divided equally among all the staff workers including the utility workers and back staff,” the petition said. PTI SKV

