New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday granted additional four weeks' time to the Delhi government to clarify its stand on a plea to declare town vending committee (TVC) members as frontline COVID-19 warriors.

Counsel for the Delhi government informed Justice Rekha Palli that declaring TVC members have financial consequences and the issue was under consideration.

"The file is in process," said the counsel as he sought time to file a response on behalf of the Delhi government.

The court had, in July, issued notice on the petition by the son of a deceased TVC member, who succumbed to the virus in May, for the grant of Rs 25 lakh as compensation.

The petitioner informed that his father, a street vendor and member of the TVC of the North Municipal Corporation in Delhi of civil lines, was performing essential services and visiting various sites even during the peak of the second wave of the ongoing pandemic.

The petition informed that the deceased's work included undertaking the process of recognition and registration of street vendors for purposes of their inclusion in various welfare schemes including the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

It asserted that such members of the town vending committees should be declared as frontline COVID-19 warriors as they physically conduct surveys of the street vendors and interact with them, which tremendously increased the risk of COVID-19 every day.

“..the effects of the pandemic are bound to be long term in nature; therefore, to support the street vendors and those belonging to 'Town Vending Committee' performing physical task of issuing certificates, interacting with the street vendors on daily basis, it becomes pertinent for the state to consider them as frontline workers.”, the petition said.

It said that school teachers, MCD employees, police, ASHA workers, and Auxiliary nurse midwife workers have already been declared as frontline COVID-19 workers.

The matter would be heard next on January 20.

