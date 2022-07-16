Kochi, Jul 16 (PTI) Kerala High Court on Saturday impleaded the Revenue Department in a bunch of petitions filed by victims of Kavalappara landslide in 2019 and said the State government has done nothing to restore land to its original condition.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Gets Life Term for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl for 5 Years in Bundi.

Justice V G Arun said in spite of posting the writ petitions repeatedly for ascertaining the government's views, specific instructions were also not forthcoming.

Also Read | Bihar: 2 Children Injured & 4 Fell Unconcious After Bomb Blast at Govt School in Gaya.

"Although some rehabilitation measures have been taken by the government, nothing is done to restore the land to its original condition. Strangely, in spite of posting these writ petitions repeatedly for ascertaining the government's views, specific instructions are also not forthcoming. There cannot be any further vacillation in this matter," said the High Court.

While impleading the Revenue Department in the case, the court directed the departments concerned for restoring the land to an arable or cultivable condition to apprise it about the steps taken so far in this regard.

"...Special Government Pleader is, therefore, directed to get specific instructions on... the steps taken to rehabilitate the victims of Kavalappara tragedy," said the court.

It also asked the government to make clear whether the request of the petitioners to remove earth, mud and rock from their properties under the supervision of Revenue officials can be permitted, if not, what alternative can be provided to ensure regular means of livelihood for the petitioners and other similarly placed persons.

Kerala had witnessed a major natural disaster on August 8, 2019 at Kavalappara in Malappuram when a massive landslide triggered by intense monsoon rain buried 59 residents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)