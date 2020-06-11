New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday initiated a PIL on the issue of non-payment of salaries to doctors in two hospitals, run by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan initiated the petition based on news reports that doctors of Kasturba Hospital, run by North DMC, have threatened to resign as they have not been paid salaries since March this year.

The news reports also stated that recently doctors of North MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over non-payment of their salaries for last three months.

Central government standing counsel Anil Soni said that the court took suo motu notice of the news reports and initiated the PIL.

He said that the court issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the municipal corporations and listed the matter for hearing on Friday, June 12.

