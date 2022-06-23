Hyderabad, June 23 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against allotment of land to ruling TRS for setting up its office here.

A retired employee, who filed the PIL, challenged the allotment of government lands to an extent of 4,935 square yards in posh Banjara Hills locality to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for construction of its Hyderabad district office.

The land allotment is based on an earlier Government Order, where there is a policy of allotment of land to political parties on lease basis.

However, the petitioner alleged that the land was allocated to TRS for just Rs 100 per square yard.

The court after hearing the matter directed that notices be issued to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Commissioner of the Land Administration, the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, Hyderabad District Collector and TRS party represented by its president K Chandrasekhar Rao and its party general secretary M Srinivas Reddy.

It then directed them to file their counters and posted the matter after four weeks.

