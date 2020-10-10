Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered the CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme.

Also Read | West Bengal Police Issue Clarification After Sikh Man’s Turban Pulled At BJP Bengal March, Say ‘Pagri Had Fallen Off Automatically in Scuffle’.

The high court has asked the CBI to take over the probe and file a status report every eight weeks.

Petitioner Ankur Sharma of IkkJutt Jammu organisation alleged that an estimated loss of Rs 25,000 crore was cased to the state exchequer in the scam.

Also Read | TRP Data Scam: Mumbai Police Summon Republic TV CFO Shiva Sundaram, Ad World Honchos.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had in 2018 repealed the J&K State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as the Roshni scheme.

The administration had also ordered a probe by the anti-corruption bureau into alleged instances of cornering high-value prime lands in Jammu and Srinagar cities by misusing the law.

The Anti Corruption Bureau of Jammu (Vigilance), which was investigating the matter so far, had registered 17 FIRs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)