Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered issuance of notice to necessary parties in connection with a petition by Trinamool Congress leader Sangram Kumar Dolai challenging the election of Ashoke Dinda of the BJP from the Moyna assembly constituency.

Taking up the election petition by Dolai, the TMC candidate defeated by Dinda, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh noted that prima facie, a case has been made out for issuance of notice.

Dinda, a former India cricketer, won by a margin of 1260 votes from Moyna. Submitting before the court, Dolai's advocate S K Chakraborty alleged that the BJP candidate of Moyna had suppressed facts and furnished false information while filing his nomination.

He also alleged that corrupt practices were adopted by Dinda during the process of election.

Petitioner Dolai was present before the court through virtual mode during the hearing of his petition.

Dolai is one of the five TMC leaders, including party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who filed election petitions before the high court after losing the poll.

