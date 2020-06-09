India News | HC Recalls Kerala Govt Order, Cancelling Hike in Bus Charges

Kochi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed a Government Order cancelling the hike in bus charges in the state in the wake of COVID-19 regulations and restoring earlier fares.

The Court issued the stay order while considering a plea challenging the government's decision to revoke its order last month, temporarily increasing the ticket rates and restoring the earlier fares.

In May, the government had temporarily increased the ticket rate by 50 per cent and fixed the minimum charge from Rs 8 to Rs 12 in the light of restrictions due to the lockdown pursuant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the government later revoked it, granting permission to buses to carry passengers in all seats available in the stage carriages.

In his plea challenging the government decision, Johnson Payyappilly, General Secretary, All Kerala Bus Operators Forum, said bus services cannot be run with the old ticket fares.

The petitioner said passengers can be allowed in the vehicle by adhering to social distancing norms.

Noting that even the standing passengers are not permitted in buses, he also pointed out that use of the public transport system had reduced considerably in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, the decision to withdraw the bus fare hike and restore the earlier fare cannot be justified, the petitioner said.

