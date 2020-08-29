Nagpur, Aug 29 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to a man who is facing a case for `offensive' tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aaditya Thackeray.

A complaint was filed by the Shiv Sena against petitioner Sameet Thakkar at Sadar police station here on August 12 for his tweets.

He then moved the court, seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR), and also praying for interim protection.

Thakkar's lawyer Raspal Singh Renu contended that The FIR had been filed with the intention of muzzling the freedom of speech and expression of a citizen.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Avinash Gharote of the Nagpur bench of HC on Friday orderedthe police not to take any coercive steps against the petitioner.

The investigation may proceed, but charge sheet shall not be filed till further orders, the court said, adjourning the hearing for two weeks.

