Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on the civil suits from ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) and general council member Vairamuthu challenging the GC meeting of the party conducted by the other group led by interim general secretary K Palaniswami on July 11.

Also Read | Union Minister @ianuragthakur Congratulates Kangra Central Cooperative Bank for … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Justice G Jayachandran reserved his verdict without mentioning the date of its delivery, after listening to the extensive arguments advanced by the advocates and senior advocates of both the groups.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Series India Launch Set for August 17, 2022.

The order is likely to be delivered some time next week, as the Supreme Court, while redirecting the matter to the Madras High Court, had stipulated that the process should be completed within three weeks.

A special meet of the GC, the AIADMK's highest decision-making body on July 11 had 'expelled' Panneerselvam and some of his supporters, besides electing Palaniswami to the present position. The developments took place in the wake of the power struggle between the two leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)