Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has reserved its decision on a petition filed by Surya Sareen, an Indian-origin American citizen and CEO of California-based Akon Inc, seeking the dismissal of a CBI case that alleges irregularities in the supply of radio frequency (RF) generators to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 2009.

Akon Inc had secured a contract worth over USD one million in 2009 to supply 35 voltage-controlled oscillator-based RF generators to the Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE), a DRDO unit.

Following allegations of faulty supplies, the CBI launched an investigation in 2020 and filed a chargesheet in 2023.

Surya Sareen now faces extradition efforts after failing to respond to non-bailable warrants issued for his appearance in the case.

During the high court hearing, Sareen's counsel argued for a stay on trial court proceedings, emphasising the businessman's age -- 79 years -- and his health issues.

They contended that the case concerns a "commercial liability" rather than a criminal offence.

The counsel also questioned the prolonged delay in the investigation, noting that the supplies were made in 2009, but the CBI lodged its First Information Report (FIR) only in 2020, following a preliminary inquiry initiated based on a Defence Ministry reference.

The CBI, however, justified the delay, attributing it to the need for a thorough verification of allegations that two senior DRDO scientists were involved in the procurement of substandard or "dummy" products.

The agency argued that these faulty supplies caused significant delays in deploying high-end radar systems along India's borders.

Sareen also approached the High Court last week, citing concerns over the issuance of a Red Corner Notice against him in what he described as a matter of "contractual liability."

The chargesheet filed by the CBI last year named Sareen, Akon Inc, and two former DARE employees -- ex-director U K Revankar and senior scientist Priya Suresh.

The agency has sought Sareen's presence for trial proceedings, while the court has directed the CBI not to take precipitative actions until the judgment is pronounced.

Akon Inc specialises in products for aviation, maritime, and space industries.

