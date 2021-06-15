Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on a plea to allow Muslims to offer namaz at a disputed ground of a mosque, demolished last month by the Barabanki district administration.

The Lucknow bench of the high court also reserved its order on the plea by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for interim permission to offer the prayer.

The mosque existing in the Ram Sanehi Ghat police circle area of Barabanki had been demolished by the district administration on May 17.

A bench of justices Rajan Roy and Saurabh Lavania also asked the government to file a status report after the demolition.

The AIMPLB has also challenged the Ram Sanehi Ghat's sub-divisional magistrate's April 3 order of the demolition,.

The petitioner has also demanded direction to the local authorities to restore the mosque and allow its management committee to rebuild it over the land on which it stood.

It also sought the court's direction to stop the use of the land as newly-inaugurated Swatantrata Sangram Samarak Bal Udhayaan.

In its petition, the AIMPLB has also sought direction to the government to pay the mosque's management committee damages worth Rs 25 lakh for the demolition.

It also sought action against the then SDM of Ram Sanehi Ghat for ordering the demolition.

The state government's counsel informed the bench that he has not received any instruction from the district administration so far over the issue but from records it was apparent that the administration demolished the illegally built mosque after following the due procedure.

After hearing the matter, the court reserved its order on the plea for interim relief, seeking permission for Azan and Namaz at the site.

