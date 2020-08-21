New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and Medical Council of India on a plea by a doctor alleging that the institute granted admission in postgraduate course to a candidate who was below her rank.

The doctor alleged that the admission was granted to another candidate in blatant violation of the law and by breaching the rule of merit.

Also Read | EC Guidelines Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Postal Ballot Facility For Select Categories of Voters Including Senior Citizens, Campaigning And Rallies Allowed in Adherence to COVID-19 Restrictions.

Justice Jayant Nath issued notices to the Centre, Medical Counselling Committee, Medical Council of India (MCI), Faculty of Medical Services, Delhi-based IHBAS and the candidate who was admitted for the course, on the plea.

The plea also sought setting aside the admission granted to another candidate in the PG course in IHBAS.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Govt’s Order Banning Processions.

Senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog, representing the woman aspirant, an MBBS who wanted to pursue MD (Psychiatry), said she appeared in NEET exam and got an All India Rank of 18786.

The plea, through advocate Amit Sahni, said the woman participated in the first round of counselling which was online by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and she was allotted Psychiatry seat at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal but she did not avail it and decided to go for the second round.

“The respondent no. 4 and 5 (Faculty of Medical Services and IHBAS) had acted in a most biased, unfair and transparent manner and did not notify any vacancy in MD (Psychiatry) before the scheduled counselling, that is, July 30 nor such vacancy was notified to eligible candidates in any other manner even on the date of counselling,” the plea alleged.

It alleged that a candidate who ranked over 29000 was admitted in a malafide and clandestine manner and the petitioner and other eligible aspirants were denied fair and transparent opportunity by the authorities.

The plea said it was a matter of record that the aspirants were not informed by the Faculty of Medical Services and IHBAS about the vacancy of MD (Psychiatry) and they extended favour to another candidate for extraneous considerations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)