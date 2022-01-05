Allahabad, Jan 5 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the state counsel to obtain information regarding measures taken by the state government to maintain adequate numbers of drivers and staff in '108' and '102' ambulance services in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Bharatiya Majdur Sangh Uttar Pradesh, a registered society, which claimed that the number of drivers and technical staff was less than needed, especially in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the petitioner, the state government had purchased around 4,515 Ambulances in order to provide emergency medical transport services in Uttar Pradesh.

To provide a smooth running of these ambulances, an agreement was entered between the state government with the service provider companies whose purpose was to run the ambulances through centralised call center and also provide manpower including driver and technical staff.

In the petition, it was stated that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be a requirement of ambulance staff 24x7 and in order to maintain a shift of eight hours, there is a need of around 27,090 drivers and technical staff each for running 102 and 108 ambulances everyday.

However, only 6000 drivers and technicians are hired by the service provider company.

It was submitted before the court that during the second wave, many ambulance drivers got infected and were quarantined for 14 days.

If such a situation arises again state government and service providers must ensure sufficient numbers of staff to ensure proper ambulance service in the state.

The petitioner requested that for each ambulance, at least three drivers and technical staff each must be appointed for their regular shift of eight hours as any shift of more than 8 hours will increase the risk of accident, mishap, etc. due to overburdening of drivers and technical staff. The court has fixed the next hearing of the case on February 14.

