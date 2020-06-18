India News | HC Seeks Response of Tihar Jail on Pinjra Tod Member's Plea for Legal Assistance with Lawyers

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of Tihar Jail on plea by a woman member of the Pinjra Tod group, who was arrested in a case related to the communal violence in North East Delhi, seeking daily access to her lawyer and carry books and reading material in prison.

Justice C Hari Shankar, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to the Tihar Jail authorities on the plea of JNU student Natasha Narwal and listed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

Also Read | Assam Oil Leak | PM Modi Holds Meeting With Officials, July 7 Proposed as Date to Cap The Well in Baghjan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that legal interviews of inmates with their lawyers were suspended in Delhi prisons in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Flagship SUV Launched in India at Rs 99.90 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In 2015, Jamia Millia Islamia University had issued a notice restricting female students to stay out after 8 pm. When the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) questioned the Jamia administration on it, a group of women students decided to protest against the restrictions not only in Jamia but other universities in Delhi.

Later named as Pinjra Tod, the group mobilised people around several issues faced by female residents of hostels and PGs.

Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody, along with another JNU student and member of the group Devangana Kalitha were arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in North East Delhi's Jafrabad area in February.

On May 24, they were granted bail by the trial court in the case, but moments later the Delhi Police crime branch had moved an application seeking to interrogate them and formally arrest them in a separate case.

In her plea, Narwal has sought direction to the Tihar Jail to allow her daily access to her advocates by way of video conferencing as the video-link system is already set-up in the prison premises.

She has also sought direction to the jail authorities to follow the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 and allow access to books and reading material to complete her M.Phil. allow the Petitioner who is an academic of repute access to books and reading material in jail in order to complete her MPhil.

“In order for the petitioner (Narwal) to effectively exercise her constitutional right to legal representation under Article 21, for the purpose of a fair trial/ fair investigation, she needs to be allowed to communicate with her counsel.

“However, the jail mulaqaat/ legal interviews have been suspended due to the Covid-19 epidemic. The Delhi Prison Rules in any case permit the Jail Superintendent to facilitate communication between the Prisoner and her family, friends, and lawyers, by digital, electronic as well as telecommunication systems,” she said in the plea.

Narwal was also arrested in a third case related to her role in north-east Delhi violence matter.

The case in which Narwal was arrested on May 23 was registered for the alleged offences of rioting, obstructing public servant and disobedience of order, abetment of an offence, wrongful restraint and assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty under the Indian Penal Code.

The case in which she was arrested on May 24 was registered for the alleged offences of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt, murder, attempt to murder and criminal criminal conspiracy under the IPC, relevant sections of the Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)