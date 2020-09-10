Allahabad, Sep 10 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter affidavit on a plea seeking amendments in rules permitting candidates to file nomination for the upcoming Panchayat elections in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice S K Gupta and Justice Shamim Ahmad passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Gopal Krishna Pandey.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner contended that Panchayat elections in the state will start at the end of this year or in early 2021, but it will not be possible to file offline nominations in Panchayat elections because of the rapid surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

The counsel prayed that the state government may make necessary amendments in the UP Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat (Election and Members) Rule 1994 to permit a candidate to file online nominations in the panchayat elections.

Considering the issue an important one, the court asked Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal to file a short counter affidavit in the case, fixing September 22 as the next date of hearing.

