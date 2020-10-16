Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday gave the last opportunity to the state government to file a response on a plea against shifting the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Haldwani to another location.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Ravindra Maithani asked the Uttarakhand government the reason why it wanted to shift the ISBT to another location and granted three weeks' time to file its response on the matter.

The bench observed that 2,525 forest trees were cut down and Rs 11 crore was spent to build the ISBT at Haldwani.

Haldwani resident Ravi Shankar Joshi had moved a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court against the state government's decision to shift the ISBT claiming that the government was doing politics over the bus terminal. (ANI)

