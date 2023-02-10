Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) proceedings in a corruption case against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakuamar till February 24.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Haryana To Showcase State Art, Food to Delegates in Gurugram From March 1-3.

The HC has also directed the premier agency to submit an action taken report before February 22 in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Shivakumar while his daughter was issued a notice by the CBI, the Congress leader had revealed on February 8. He had been asked to appear before ED on February 22, which he had alleged to be political vendetta.

Also Read | Chinese Loan Apps Ban: Government Lifts Ban on PayU's LazyPay, Kissht, KreditBee.

Appearing for the Congress state president before Justice K Natarajan on Friday, senior counsel C H Jadhav argued that it was an attempt by the CBI and ED to impose mental pressure on his counsel ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The agencies were repeatedly issuing notices to Shivakumar and his family, the court was told.

The HC pointed out that the cases were from 2020. The court also questioned the CBI on the progress of the investigation over the last two years. The court asked the agency when it would file the final report. It stayed the proceedings till the next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

The issue began with the Income Tax raid on Shivakumar in 2017. Based on the information provided by the IT department, the ED too started its probe against him.

Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against the Congress state president. The sanction came on September 25, 2019 and the FIR was filed on October 3, 2020.

Shivakumar has also challenged the FIR in the HC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)