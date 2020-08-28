New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme titled 'Bindas Bol', whose latest promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

The show was scheduled to air tonight at 8 pm.

Also Read | Muharram 2020: Taziya Procession Allowed in Mumbai With Not More Than 5 People, Bombay HC Says No Other Procession Allowed Anywhere in Maharashtra.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notice and sought responses of Central government, the Union Public Service Commission, Sudarshan TV, and its Editor-in-Chief, Suresh Chavhanke on a petition filed by former and present students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on September 7.

Also Read | Sudarshan TV Case: Delhi High Court Stays Broadcast of ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show After Jamia Millia Islamia Files Petition.

The plea contended that the proposed broadcast sought to defame, attack and incite hatred against Jamia Millia Islamia, its alumni, and the Muslim community at large.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)