Prayagraj (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has summoned the lower court records related to the 2015 murder of Azamgarh Congress leader Raj Narayan Singh on the appeal of Angad Yadav, a former forest state minister who is serving a life sentence in the case.

A bench comprising justices MC Tripathi and Prakash Padia passed the order last Wednesday on a criminal appeal filed by Angad Yadav who challenged the decision of Azamgarh Special Court MP/MLA convicting him in the case.

An FIR was lodged in Azamgarh's Sidhari police station alleging that on the morning of December 19, 2015, Congress leader and advocate Raj Narayan Singh, who had gone for a walk, was shot dead under the overbridge near the railway station.

The Congress leader's wife Sudha Singh lodged a murder complaint against former minister Angad Yadav.

In the investigation, it came to light that Angad Yadav's daughter's marriage was arranged by Raj Narayan Singh. A few days after the marriage, litigation started with the in-laws of Angad Yadav's daughter.

There was tension in the relationship between Raj Narayan Singh and Yadav over the withdrawal of matrimonial cases.

Azamgarh's Special Court MP/MLA had sentenced four accused, including former minister Angad Yadav to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each after the trial.

Yadav, who had been a minister in the BSP government, filed this criminal appeal against the sentence of life imprisonment.

