Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court said on Friday that it will hear an election petition by the Bangaon Dakshin Trinamool Congress candidate, challenging the victory of BJP nominee on the issue of its maintainability at the outset.

Justice Bibek Chaudhuri also directed the Election Commission to preserve records of the election to Bangaon Dakshin assembly constituency in connection with TMC candidate Alo Rani Sarkar's petition, challenging the victory of BJP's Swapan Majumdar.

"On perusal of the election petition, this Court is of the view that the instant election petition ought to be heard at the outset on the issue of maintainability. Therefore, the following preliminary issue is framed: Is the instant election petition maintainable in law?" the court said.

On a prayer by the petitioner, Justice Chaudhuri directed the EC to preserve all documents, election papers, devices and video recordings connected with the election to Bangaon Dakshin.

Majumdar was declared winner from Bangaon Dakshin by the EC by a margin of 2,004 votes in the recently-held assembly elections.

The court directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing on July 30.

It directed both the petitioner and the returned candidate to be present physically at the time of the hearing.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already challenged the victory Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in the high court.

The bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar will take that election petition for hearing on August 12.

