New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with his conviction and four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Justice Yogesh Khanna had earlier called for the politician's jail record before it to decide the issue of his release during the pendency of the appeal.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a Users Report of Faulty Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor That Allows Anybody To Unlock It.

On May 27, a trial court had convicted Chautala and awarded a four-year jail term to him while also imposing a fine of Rs 50 lakh in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.

Besides this, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar will hear former JNU student Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

Also Read | Patra Chawl Land Scam Case: ED Arrests Sanjay Raut in Money Laundering Case, Seizes Rs 11.5 Lakh in Cash.

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020, and has been in custody since then.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the case for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)