New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday upheld a trial court's order directing authorities to lodge FIR under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in a case of caste-based questions being allegedly asked in the primary teachers' recruitment exam by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

The high court said the questions put in the question papers of the two examinations held on October 13, 2018 and August 18, 2019 were “undoubtedly prima facie fall within the domain of an intentional insult or intimidation with an intent to prima facie insult members of the SC/ST within public view”.

Justice Anu Malhotra said the factum that both these castes, on which questions were asked, fall within the domain of the scheduled castes, as in terms of the Constitution Scheduled Castes Order 1950, per se does not permit usage of the same in question papers by the DSSSB in terms of the spirit of the verdicts of the Supreme Court.

The court said whether the DSSSB was aware of the contents of the question papers set or not, is a matter which can be ascertained only through investigation.

The high court dismissed a petition by DSSSB challenging a February 17 order of the trial court directing lodging of an FIR against the offenders for the offences under the SC/ST Act on a complaint by advocate Satya Prakash Gautam.

The high court, however, stayed the operation of the observations made by the trial court to the effect “discloses commission of various cognisable offences committed by the respondent/DSSSB and an investigation is required into these” as the same can be ascertained only after probe is conducted by the investigating agency on registration of the FIR.

“However, the staying of the operation of the impugned order to the extent that it observed in paragraph 10 of commission of offences by the respondent (before the trial court)/ DSSSB does not amount to an expression on the aspect as to whether or not the DSSSB had committed any offence or not,” it said.

The high court further said the contention that the DSSSB would not be vicariously liable qua the two offences alleged to have been committed is an aspect which cannot be ascertained without completion of investigation.

“Furthermore, the contention of the DSSSB, the petitioner, that it leaves the questions to the wisdom of the paper setters for such important exams as it conducts for selection of persons for public service and leaves the question set wholly to the domain and expertise of the paper setters prima facie does not appeal to a prudent person and if a fact, the same can only be determined on investigation conducted qua which thus the investigation needs to be conducted,” the high court said in its 46-page judgement.

It added that presently it cannot be said that there was no mental or emotional harm caused to complainant Gautam by reading the newspaper reports in relation to the question papers set with prima facie casteist remarks which were put forth in public domain by an instrumentality of the State.

The trial court's directions had come while allowing an application filed by advocate Satya Prakash Gautam, seeking action against the DSSSB chairman and the erring officials of the examination committee under the Act.

The application had claimed that a caste-based question was asked in the exam conducted on October 13, 2018, by the DSSSB.

He had said in his complaint that DSSSB officials by allegedly asking caste-based questions have offended the sentiments of the scheduled caste community.

The board had said it has sensitised all paper setters to ensure that the question paper does not have any question with casteist and religious undertones.

The board had issued a notice after media reports of the alleged casteist question came out in 2018, saying the question having casteist undertones appeared due to an "inadvertent error".

It had clarified that the procedure of paper setting was highly confidential and secretive in nature and the contents of the paper are not shared with the board officials and are revealed for the very first time before the candidates only.

"The appearance of any such question which may have unintentionally hurt the sentiments of any section of the society is deeply regretted. During the evaluation process, this question shall not be evaluated for the purpose of preparation of results. The board is taking necessary corrective measures to sensitize its paper setters and suitable action is being taken to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in future," it had said.

However, Gautam filed another complaint on August 19, 2019, against DSSSB chairman and other erring police officials alleging the incident was repeated again.

He claimed in the second complaint that a caste-based question was again asked in the exam conducted by the DSSSB for the primary teachers'' recruitment examination on August 18, 2019.

