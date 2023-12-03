Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) Chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday as it is comfortably heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Taking to 'X', Deve Gowda wrote, "My party congratulates the top leadership of @BJP4India especially Prime Minister @narendramodi, for their splendid performance in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh".

The BJP is leading on 115 seats in the 199-member Rajasthan assembly, with Congress being ahead on 69 seats.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the BJP is leading with 165 seats, while the Congress is ahead on 64 seats.

In the tribal heartland of Chhattisgarh, the BJP, having crossed the majority mark, is leading with 56 seats, with the incumbent grand old party being ahead on 34 seats.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also expressed glee over the landslide victory of the party in the three states.

"We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for", he wrote in a post on 'X'.

PM Modi also thanked the people of these states, stating that the BJP will keep working tirelessly for their well-being.

" I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being," he said."A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," PM Modi added.

The results of the assembly polls are crucial as the country is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. (ANI)

