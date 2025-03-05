Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): In the wake of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde's resignation over aide's link to Beed sarpanch murder case, former Maharashtra LoP and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that the matter should be investigated in depth and Munde should be made a co-accused in the FIR.

"They delayed it. It is not me who is saying this but a minister of their own government. The question is that mere resignation should not end things, it should be investigated in-depth and he should be made a co-accused (in the FIR into Beed sarpanch murder) as there is enough evidence," Wadettiwar said.

Also Read | Nokia Now Exporting up to 70 per Cent of Its Production From India, Announces To Support Vodafone Idea With Latest 5G and 4G Baseband and Radio Modules.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation as minister, which Fadnavis accepted and forwarded to the Governor for further action.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation of Munde, who was Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that it was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Dhananjay.

Speaking to media, Raut claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself called Munde and asked for his resignation.

"He (Dhananjay) is fine, his health is completely okay. The Chief Minister himself called him and said that if you don't resign, I will have to dismiss you. It was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Dhananjay," Raut said.

NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the Beed sarpanch's murder case, suggesting that Munde's name should be included as a co-accused in the FIR.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar raised concerns over the involvement of Munde's close aide, Valmik Karad, whose alleged wealth and connections to the case have come under scrutiny.

The development follows after Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January this year in a Rs 2 crore extortion case allegedly linked to the murder of Beed district's sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)