New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The annual meeting of the Joint Electromagnetic Board (JEMB), a subcommittee of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) was conducted with a singular aim, 'to achieve synergy in joint electronic warfare (EW) operations among the three Services and to establish a roadmap for enhancing capabilities in Spectrum Warfare'.

The event on Wednesday was attended by senior officers from the three Services, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Department of Defence Production (DDP), and industry.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

The meeting covered multiple agenda items on joint operations and integration in areas such as Electronic Warfare, Signature Management, Emerging Technologies, EMI/EMC, Spectrum Management and Human Resource Management.

The event featured the launch of the AI-enabled e-Tarang System, which will enable automated, efficient planning and management of Defence Spectrum, as well as support the development of newer technologies in higher frequency bands.

This unique software, developed in collaboration with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), will improve planning for the interference-free operation of defence equipment during both wartime and peacetime.

The Technical News Letter (TNL) 2024, published by JCES/HQ IDS, was also released during the event.

This important document outlines future technologies with the potential to revolutionise modern warfare.

All three Services made significant professional contributions to the development of this document, the ministry stated.

The gathering also sought to identify technology development and training priorities for the future.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra delivered a Special Address, emphasising the need for integrating EW assets across the Services for effective operations.

He also lauded the successful conduct of the first joint EW exercise, held in September 2024, which underscored the principle of "Victory through Jointness". (ANI)

