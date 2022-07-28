New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Light exercises during menstruation, avoiding fad diets and sugars and practising yoga were some of the tips given to women in khaki at a health and wellness screening camp organised for policewomen by a private hospital here.

Ahead of the International Breastfeeding week, Cloudnine Hospital in east Delhi's Patparganj, organized the camp, which saw the the participation of more than 80 policewomen from Delhi Police, said the hospital in a statement.

Also Read | Goa: 4 Killed in Road Accident After SUV Falls Into River.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap, was the guest of honour.

All the women personnel were offered fasting sugar, thyroid (TSH) & cholesterol tests free of cost.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Debt-Ridden Farmer Kills Himself in Ambala.

"India has 10.3 per cent women in police force and policing is a high stress profession involving a lot of physical and mental stress with long working hours and erratic sleep patterns.

"Women, irrespective of any profession, are backbones of not just their families but profession too and hence it is of utmost importance to keep herself healthy and healthcare should not slip down the priority list," said Dr Prashant Vashistha, Zonal Head of the hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)