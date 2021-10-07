New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Health and Ayush ministers resolved to achieve synergy and effective coordination between the two ministries on Thursday, and discussed several definitive steps to deal with the pending issues.

The steps and processes of effective coordination and convergence that needs to take place between the two ministries were discussed in the second inter-ministerial meeting held here under the guidance of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, according to an official statement.

Important issues that were discussed in the meeting included inclusion of Ayush packages in the Atal Bihari Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), integrating Ayush services in service package of health and wellness centres (HWCs) and integrating Ayush module into the community health officer (CHO) training, support for integrative cancer care centre at NCI, Jhajjar and Integration of Ayush in new and upcoming AIIMS.

Mandaviya referred to the last meeting held on August 12 between the ministers and senior officials of both the ministries and highlighted the importance of the "Health for All" goal, which can be achieved through integration of healthcare systems.

"According to the prime minister's vision, a whole health approach needs to be adopted," he said.

Referring to the PM's vision of moving hand-in-hand, the Ayush minister said the integration will be beneficial for the people of the country.

Sonowal added that the process of the integration needs to be strengthened so that people get benefitted by the extended healthcare services to maintain good health.

MoS Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai said, "We need to formulate a long-term roadmap to achieve the integration between healthcare systems from both the ministries."

He mentioned that integration in the healthcare delivery system of both the ministries will pave the way for better, accessible and affordable healthcare services to the public at large.

