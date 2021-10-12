New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Engaging youth as community volunteers will go a long way in generating awareness about HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, blood donation and dispel the stigma and discrimination, Union Minister of Minister for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said here on Tuesday.

Pawar launched Phase-II of an awareness campaigns on HIV/AIDS and TB under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event in the capital. She also virtually interacted with students from across the country and encouraged them to contribute towards nation building as India commemorates the 75th year of Independence, a ministry statement said.

Expressing her happiness on the launch of the campaign, she said, “The New India@75 has provided a platform for the states for bringing students, adolescents, youth and other stakeholders to act together in national interest. Following the launch of Phase-I, I am happy to note that week-long activities like painting, extempore debate and mask making pertaining to awareness generation of HIV/AIDS, TB and blood donation were organised in 25 schools and 25 colleges of each state.”

Virtually interacting with students across the country, she said, “I strongly feel 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' are important for making our country a great nation. Your contribution is most important for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India' as envisioned by our dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Our Prime Minister has rightly said that Indian youth from across the country are making our nation proud in many areas such as sports, robotics, machine-learning, etc. and are working on many products which have the potential to go global."

Expressing her firm belief in achieving health goals by fully engaging youth as partners and leaders in social developmental issues, the minister said, “Engaging youth as community volunteers will go a long way in generating awareness about HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, blood donation, about stigma and discrimination”.

Highlighting India's remarkable improvements in several health indicators such as life expectancy, infant mortality rate (IMR), maternal mortality rate (MMR), she said national programmes such as the National AIDS Control Programme and National TB Elimination Programme have played a very crucial role in improving India's health indicators.

Pawar congratulated National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for the successful launch of the 'Phase 1 of Awareness Campaigns on HIV, TB and Promotion of Blood Donation' on August 12, on the occasion of International Youth Day.

She also appreciated NACO's work in reaching out to a large number of youth throughout the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion, she also released an e-booklet developed by NACO to showcase the variety of awareness activities conducted under Phase-1. This booklet will work as a guide to connect more students from across the country to participate in activities ahead.

