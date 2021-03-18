New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that it is the priority of the government to ensure good health of the people of Delhi and the Health Information Management System (HIMS) seeks to target the healthcare delivery process.

Kejriwal reviewed the HIMS project today along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain and other health department officials. The meeting was convened to discuss the progress of the HIMS project, along with other projects such as issuing e-health cards and initiating a health helpline.

The Delhi CM said, "We should expedite the process of floating tenders and proposals, along with expediting the process of approvals. Ensuring the good health of the people is our priority. The project should be completed within its due timeline."

All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes will be brought under the HIMS.

The entire system will be on the cloud and digitised. This will enable the citizens to avail themselves information on one platform, which will help them in emergency cases. With this, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future.

The health cards will be issued in the names of all the residents of Delhi. This will ensure the availability of the benefits of government healthcare services to every resident of Delhi. Post issuance, the health card will be integrated with the Health Information Management System.

"We need to ensure that all the residents of Delhi are issued e-health cards. We will provide health cards to every household in Delhi so that they can obtain hassle-free treatment," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The app will have interactive features for the convenience of the patients. For instance, a patient will be able to update his latest information as well as ensure data correction in case of any discrepancies.

The Health Information Management System (HIMS) Project will be operationalised within this year, to provide priority health services to all categories of the residents of Delhi. (ANI)

