West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): As many as 25 people fell sick in Eluru town of West Godavari district on Saturday, 18 of them are children and the remaining seven are adults. The cause of their sickness is yet to be ascertained.

They felt nausea and vomiting sensation. As soon as the doctors and police came to know the matter, they shifted them to Eluru government general hospital.

Doctors confirmed that all of them are now safe and stable. But the reason for sickness is not yet known. Doctors said that they have sent the blood samples of the patients to Vijayawada government hospital for testing.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas who came to know the matter rushed to the hospital and visited the patients.

"The doctors are trying to explore the reason for en mass sicknesses. All the patients are now stable. A girl is sent to Vijayawada for better treatment. Doctors' team went to the area where so many people fell sick at a time, and are conducting medical tests in every house in that area," he added. (ANI)

