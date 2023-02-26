Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is organizing a two day "Chintan Shivir" on "Drugs: Quality regulation and Enforcement" on February 26 and 27 at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is chairing the event which is also being attended by Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Bhagwant Khuba and NITI Aayog Member Dr. V K Paul.

"This is a multi-stakeholder exercise which will last for two days. The government of India is represented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the Department of Health Research, the Office of Drugs Controller General of India and the NITI Aayog, while the States are being represented by State Drug Controllers and the Principal Secretaries of Health of various State Governments," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health, Government of India, while speaking to ANI.

"We also have industry representation, federations that represent big pharma as well as MSME's. So the aim of this multi-stakeholder consultation that will continue for the next two days is to ensure the quality of Indian drugs and pharmaceuticals, as well as their safety, efficacy and the concept of trust, should get deepened. At the same time, we would also want to know the major concerns of State Governments as far as drug regulation is concerned and implementation of various provisions of drugs and cosmetics act is concerned," he said.

"Another objective of this exercise is to obtain valuable suggestions from all stakeholders with respect to the new drugs and cosmetics bill which is visualizing a comprehensive amendment and modification of the existing drug regulatory system in the country," he added.

"India is known as the Pharmacy of the whole world. With the motive of making the Pharma Industry bigger in India and the quality of medicines made in the pharma industry excellent, a Chintan Shivir of all the health secretaries of all the states and the State Drug Controllers has been organized today in Hyderabad," said Aparna, Secretary of Pharma, Government of India, while speaking to ANI.

"Our Honorable Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is present at the meeting. The Health Ministry has organized this event and SDC's of all states have presented their side and suggestions with great enthusiasm. Five sessions will be held here, in which we will discuss about building trust and confidence in quality, enforcement, IT systems and others. The work of policy formulation and implementation is being done here based on the suggestions and inputs given by all the states," she added. (ANI)

