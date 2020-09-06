New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Many states and Union territories have designed innovative measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Uttar Pradesh government setting up integrated COVID control and command centres in every district as well as the state headquarters with representation of all relevant departments to address the rising number of positive cases, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

These integrated COVID control and command centres were set up on July 18.

These centres are primarily for ensuring an effective coordination among the relevant departments for non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), the ministry said in a statement.

They also facilitate a prompt referral of COVID-19 patients to the appropriate level of dedicated COVID facilities, it added.

The centres coordinate with the zonal units to ensure a prompt testing of the symptomatic patients and contacts, intimation of the laboratory status, facilitation of transport and facility allocation in case of admission, besides a regular follow-up of the cases in home isolation.

Uttar Pradesh has also developed a Unified State COVID Portal: upcovid19tracks.in. It captures all information related to surveillance, testing and treatment of COVID patients, the ministry said.

Regular trainings are being provided to ensure quality of data and data management at the district level. Since its development, the portal has further evolved with more understanding of the disease and interventions and feedback from the users at the state and district levels.

Availability of digitalised data has facilitated decentralised as well as granular analysis for prompt decision-making and response. The portal has also benefitted through interoperability with the Government of India portal.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also procured 1,000 high-flow nasal canula (HFNCs) from the state funds. Half of those have been installed and are being utilised for non-invasive management of the patients in the state.

As the pandemic enters the ninth month in India, the Centre has steadfastly led the response and management strategy for COVID-19 with a sharp focus on the management of the pandemic in the states and Union territories, the ministry said.

"The state and UT governments have, in close coordination and integral collaboration, implemented the Centre-led policies and interventions. Many have also designed customised innovative measures to fight the pandemic. These are being emulated by others, thereby facilitating a wider implementation of regional ideas and best practices," the ministry said. PTI PLB

