New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Professor SP Singh Baghel and Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Ministers of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare unveiled the 'Strategic Framework for Drowning Prevention' here on Wednesday.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, addressing the gathering, Prof. S.P. Singh Bhagel stated, "Drowning is preventable and we should focus our efforts to promote preventive measures toward water safety for all to reduce the drowning incidents."

Highlighting the urgency of generating awareness campaigns, Prof. Bhagel stated "38000 cases of drowning were reported in the country which is a huge number and to prevent these cases mass awareness must be initiated."

He further added, "An apt advisory is critical for prevention of deaths due to drowning. I would urge states to administer the highest level of caution and alertness, particularly during festivities."

Prof. Bhagel particularly advised caution at times of celebration and some rituals where a higher incidence of drowning is noticed.

Elaborating further on the strategies included in the National Strategic Framework document, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar stated, "promoting multi-sectoral collaboration, strengthening public awareness of drowning through strategic communications, establishing national and state drowning prevention action plan and researching generating evidence to inform contextually relevant action for drowning prevention form critical action pillars for creating a safer environment around water bodies and saving countless lives."

Highlighting that many drowning incidents occur due to a lack of knowledge and awareness regarding water safety measures, Dr Pawar emphasized that "Drowning prevention in India requires a comprehensive and strategic approach that encompasses awareness, education, data-driven interventions, infrastructure development, collaboration, and strengthened emergency response."

Dr. Pawar noted that investing in the development of safe recreational spaces and enhancing safety infrastructure around water bodies in addition to establishing a strong reporting system at both local and national levels for identifying high-risk areas and implementing due interventions will go a long way in preventing drowning incidents.

The conference was attended by Dr Atul Goel, Director General, Director General Health Services, Dr Manasvi Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and senior government officials were also present. (ANI)

