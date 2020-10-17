Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Odisha government on Saturday kicked off a unique two-day beach-based public health programme called Mo Beach Yoga at Puri's Golden Beach to help in the complete recovery of recovered COVID-19 patients and to promote public health and environment education.

The programme will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

As per a statement, after the success of Mo Beach (my beach) campaign and the Blue Flag eco-label, the administration endeavours to reinvent and prepare resilient tourism that would facilitate public access to Golden Beach while encouraging public health and environmental sustainability.

The campaign, a pilot project of the Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle habits and promoting sustainable development goals in a natural way while leveraging public participation for fostering wellbeing tourism.

Dr Sunandita Pradhan, a doctor who recovered from COVID-19, said that the programme was a good initiative for the health of participants.

"I had tested positive earlier but recently recovered. I enjoy coming to the beach as I have not yet recovered completely," Pradhan said.

"We have started this programme to help COVID-19 recovery patients through Yoga exercises. We are also spreading awareness about the environment and sustainability," Balwant Singh, District Magistrate of Puri told ANI.

The programme will start with 200 participants, all COVID-19 recovered persons spread across in 10 selected locations of the beach. Each location will have 20 participants and one instructor. COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed. (ANI)

