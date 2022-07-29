Mathura (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Hearing on the maintainability of a suit related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute, and on a plea seeking an order to prevent disfiguring and destruction of "temple signs present in the mosque" has been fixed for August 8 in the court of Civil Judge (senior division) Mathura.

On August 8, judge Jyoti Singh will also hear the arguments on the prayer of original petitioner Manish Yadav for clubbing of all the suits related to the dispute, said his counsel Deepak Sharma.

He said at the time of filing of the suit, Yadav had prayed in the plaint for passing an order to prevent anybody from entering the premises so that temple signs, which he claims are present in Shahi Masjid Idgah, remain protected.

However, no order has been passed on it so far, he said.

Similarly, no order so far has been passed by Civil Judge senior division on the prayer of clubbing all the suits related to Shahi Masjid Idgah, he added.

Claiming himself to be the descendant of Lord Krishna, Yadav had filed a suit for removing Shahi Masjid Idgah which he claims has been built on 13.37 acre land of Katra Keshav Deo temple.

This suit was filed on December 15, 2020 and was registered on February 19, 2021, the counsel for petitioners stated.

In the last hearing on this suit, Intezamia Committee Shahi Masjid Idgah had raised the issue of maintainability of suit under Code of Civil Procedure (Order VII, Rule 11). The court is yet to decide this issue.

Now, the court has fixed August 8 for hearing the maintainability suit, clubbing of all the suits and passing of a stay order to prevent disfiguring and destruction of temple signs present in the mosque.

According to defense counsel Niraj Sharma, in another suit, Additional District Judge 7th Sanjai Chaudhari has rejected revision prayer of Dinesh Sharma, treasurer Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who had filed revision application on May 31 since Civil Judge senior division has not passed any order on his application dated May 13, 2022.

Sharma had on May 13 prayed for the appointment of a senior advocate as commissioner for survey of Shahi Masjid Idgah.

