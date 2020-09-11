Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): A hearing and speech impaired man and woman allegedly died by suicide in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Thursday, after eloping from Hyderabad, said police.

According to Sub-Inspector, Haliya Police Station, "At 6.30 am on Thursday, a group of four to five deaf and dumb people came to our police station in a cab and said that two people had self-immolated near Palem village."

Also Read | Vinoba Bhave 125th Birth Anniversary: Quotes by Acharya Bhave Who Translated Bhagwad Gita Into The Marathi Language as ‘Geetai’.

"On the information given by the group of people, we came to the location and found two dead bodies which were in burnt condition. There was one male body and one female body and we identified them as Ashwini and Mastan. We informed their relatives about their demise. Ashwini and Mastan were working together in a company at Hyderabad and they were in love. Both of them eloped from Hyderabad, came here and ended their lives. We are investigating the case to know further details." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)