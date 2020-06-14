India News | Heat Wave in Western Rajasthan, Eastern Parts Receive Rain

Jaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) Heat wave prevailed in western parts of Rajasthan on Sunday even though some areas in the eastern region received heavy to moderate rain, a weather department official said.

Till Sunday morning, 58 mm rainfall was recorded in Kotputli, followed by 50 mm in Kolayat of Bikaner, 47 mm in Salumbar in Udaipur, 45 mm in Kotkasim of Alwar, 38 mm in Nithua in Dungarpur, 37 mm in Sarada of Udaipur, and 36.8 mm in Alwar.

The weather department said 0.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in Dabok (Udaipur) from Sunday morning to evening.

Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius.

Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner (43.7), Barmer (42.7), Jodhpur (41.7), Churu (41.3), Jaipur (40.1), Kota (39.6), Ajmer (39.5) and Dabok (37.6).

Minimum temperature was recorded between 31.3 and 27 degrees Celsius at most of the places.

The weather department has forecast strong winds along with thunderstorm in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Ajmer, Banswara, Bundi, Baran, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, Kota, Tonk, and Udaipur during the next 24 hours.

Heat wave is likely to prevail in Bikaner, Badrmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Churu and Sriganganagar in next 24 hours, the official said.

