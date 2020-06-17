India News | Heated Debate in AP Legislative Council over Atchannaidu Arrest

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): With Andhra Pradesh Assembly re-introducing and passing the AP CRDA Repeal Bill 2020 and AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill, 2020 on Tuesday, the focus has now shifted to the Legislative Council where opposition TDP has a majority.

TDP MLCs have given notices not to discuss the two bills. The Council chairman MA Sharif started a discussion on the state budget that was introduced and passed in the assembly yesterday.

During the discussion on budget, a tense situation occurred when a TDP MLC raised the issue of the arrest of MLA K Atchannaidu.

TDP MLC Naga Jagadiswar Rao alleged that the government "is oppressing" backward class leaders.

Then YSRCP MLC and party floor leader in the council Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose responded by alleging that Atchannaidu "went to prison for stealing public money".

Minister Anil Kumar also claimed that the previous TDP government had sent 3,000 police persons to arrest Kapu community leader Mudragada Padmanabham during the agitation for reservations to Kapus.

TDP MLC Deepak Reddy countered the minister by saying that social media is discussing that "bearded rowdies" are coming to the House.

Anil Kumar shot back and asked whether all those having beard are rowdies.

"Shall we have to call Chandrababu Naidu also a rowdy as he has a beard?" he asked.

The arguments created a tense situation in the council and the chairman adjourned the House.

Even after adjournment, Anil Kumar and Jagadish continued to argue and were taken away from each other by their colleagues. (ANI)

