New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review public health preparedness to deal with heatwave conditions prevailing in parts of the country, official sources said.

Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl and India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts will join the meeting that will be held at 11:30 am, they said.

Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been reported from different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

