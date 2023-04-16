Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): All educational institutions in West Bengal were directed to remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation in the state.

"All autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state except in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation," read an official notice from the West Bengal government.

Earlier on April 12, the Odisha government had ordered to close the Anganwadi centres and schools both government and private, up to class 10th from Wednesday to April 16 due to intense heat wave conditions.

As summer extends its grip across vast swathes of the country, Odisha is literally feeling the heat, with the day temperature on Thursday recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest this month.

"Baripada recorded 43.5°C, which is the highest temperature recorded in Odisha this month," Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), told ANI.

"We have issued a (heatwave) warning, especially for April 14 and 15. Hot weather conditions in Odisha may continue over the next 3 days," the IMD senior scientist added.

"Owing to the ongoing heatwave conditions, we have advised the citizens to take precautionary measures," he said.

On April 10, the maximum daytime temperature in the state capital Bhubaneshwar touched 37. 5 degrees Celsius. With a significant reduction in thunderstorms, it is expected that the maximum temperature in the city will rise over the next couple of days, the meteorological agency said.

"Day temperature is likely to increase 2-3 degrees Celsius in next two days, and after that, it will likely stabilise," Das had said earlier.

He further advised people in the state capital to wear light clothes and carry water bottles while stepping outdoors in view of the hot and humid weather.

Meanwhile, considering the ongoing heatwave condition in the state, the Odisha government has ordered all Anganwadi centres and schools, both government and private, up to class 10, to close from Wednesday. The schools and Anganwadi centres will be closed till April 16. (ANI)

