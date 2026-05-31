India News | Heavy Influx of Weekend Tourists Triggers Massive Traffic Congestion in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): Rishikesh experienced a huge influx of pilgrims and tourists over the weekend, leading to increased traffic pressure across the city.

The heavy rush resulted in slow-moving traffic on several major roads, including the Rishikesh-Haridwar-Delhi Highway, causing inconvenience to commuters and visitors.

Also Read | Jaipur Weather Forecast Tomorrow: June 1, 2026 – Mild Temps & Chance of Rain.

Police personnel remained deployed at key intersections and sensitive points to regulate traffic and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. According to officials, the sudden rise in the number of visitors to religious sites and tourist destinations over the weekend significantly increased traffic volume in the city.

However, authorities stated that traffic management is being handled effectively and movement remains under control.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee Breaks Silence on Alleged Sonarpur Attack, Calls It an 'Assault on Democracy'.

The police have appealed to the public to follow traffic regulations and use alternate routes wherever possible to help ease congestion.

Circle Officer Surendra Singh Bhandari said that diversion has been created to control the traffic.

He also said that a bypass is being made from Chatti.

"Today, the traffic was fine, and it was running smoothly in the state. Our traffic and our forces did a good job continuously. We had done diversions. For our traffic coming inside, we are making a bypass through Chatti. 20,000-25,000 vehicles are crossing it, and it is continuously under control, and you can see the rest of the arrangements as well. Our traffic is also under control," he said.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

The pilgrimage commenced on April 19, and by May 13, more than 1.26 million devotees had already visited the four shrines. Of these, 523,582 pilgrims visited Kedarnath Temple, 324,081 visited Badrinath Temple, 205,425 visited Gangotri Temple, and 207,390 pilgrims paid obeisance at Yamunotri Temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)